WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division (on hold)

U.S. Division

Note: Season begins in Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Sunday's results

Calgary 7 Lethbridge 4

Edmonton 5 Red Deer 2

Everett 7 Tri-City 0

Portland 4 Spokane 3

At Regina

Saskatoon 3 Moose Jaw 1

Winnipeg 3 Prince Albert 2 (OT)

Saturday's results

Calgary 4 Lethbridge 3 (OT)

Edmonton 3 Red Deer 1

Everett 2 Spokane 0

Portland 4 Seattle 1

At Regina

Moose Jaw 5 Swift Current 1

Brandon 3 Regina 2 (OT)

Monday's games

At Regina

Swift Current vs. Prince Albert, 6 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Brandon, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's game

At Regina

Regina vs. Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Tri-City at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

At Regina

Moose Jaw vs. Brandon, 6 p.m.

Swift Current vs. Saskatoon, 10 p.m.