Charlotte visits San Antonio, aims to break road slide

Charlotte Hornets (20-21, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (22-17, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Hornets face San Antonio.

The Spurs are 10-10 in home games. San Antonio is 22-11 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The Hornets are 8-13 on the road. Charlotte is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference shooting 38.3% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 122-110 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Dejounte Murray led San Antonio with 26 points, and Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs with 7.5 assists and scores 20.3 points per game. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 60.4% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Gordon Hayward has shot 48.1% and is averaging 20.3 points for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 6.1 assists and 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 108.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 46.0% shooting.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 42.4 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 50.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring), Patty Mills: out (rest), Dejounte Murray: out (rest).

Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (shoulder).