Kasatkina, Gasparyan to contest St. Petersburg final

The Associated Press

Margarita Gasparyan of Russia celebrates her victory in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament semi-final match against Vera Zvonareva of Russia in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia

Daria Kasatkina and Margarita Gasparyan advanced to the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Saturday.

Eighth-seeded Kasatkina rallied from a set down for the second time in as many days to upset fourth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova 1-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Gasparyan saved four set points in the second set before beating fellow wild card Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 7-6 (9).

It was the first all-Russian semifinals at a WTA tournament, and Kasatkina and Gasparyan will contest the 30th all-Russian final on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Kasatkina is chasing her fourth title. Gasparyan, 26, is going for her third.

March 20, 2021 11:30 AM
