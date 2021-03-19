WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division (on hold)

U.S. Division

Note: Season begins in Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Friday's results

Edmonton 5 Red Deer 0

Lethbridge 3 Calgary 1

Seattle 4 Spokane 3 (SO)

At Regina

Saskatoon 3 Prince Albert 1

Thursday's results

Tri-City 3 Portland 2 (OT)

At Regina

Winnipeg 5 Moose Jaw 2

Brandon 4 Swift Current 1

Saturday's games

Edmonton at Red Deer, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

At Regina

Moose Jaw vs. Swift Current, 6 p.m.

Brandon vs. Regina, 10 p.m.

Sunday's games

Everett at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Lethbridge, 8 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.

At Regina

Prince Albert vs. Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw, 10 p.m.