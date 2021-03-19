WHL Roundup: Williams’ hat rick leads Oil Kings to fifth straight win

EDMONTON - Josh Williams had three goals and an assist and Sebastian Cossa stopped all 34 shots his way, and the Edmonton Oil Kings blanked the Red Deer Rebels 5-0 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Dylan Guenther added two goals and a helper as the Oil Kings (5-0-0) opened their season with a fifth consecutive victory.

Ethan Anders turned away 32-of-37 shots for the Rebels (2-4-2).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 CHIEFS 3 (SO)

KENT, Wash. — Henrik Rybinski and Payton Mount scored in the shootout after Keltie Jeri-Leon struck twice in regulation, and Seattle (1-0-0) opened its season with a win over Spokane (0-0-1).

---

BLADES 3 RAIDERS 1

REGINA — Tristen Robins set up two goals in the second period including Aidan De La Gorgendiere's eventual winner and Nolan Maier made 17 saves as Saskatoon (3-0-1) topped Prince Albert (2-1-1).

---

HURRICANES 3 HITMEN 1

LETHBRIDGE Alta. — Bryan Thomson stopped 34-of-35 shots and Dino Kambeitz scored the eventual winner 2:37 into the second as the Hurricanes (3-3-0) held on to beat Calgary (2-3-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.