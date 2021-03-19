LBs Riley, Scarlett agree to 1-year deals with Dolphins

Linebackers Duke Riley and Brennan Scarlett each agreed to terms Friday on one-year contracts with the Miami Dolphins.

Riley, a four-year veteran, started eight games for the Philadelphia Eagles last year and totaled 55 tackles. He has 24 career starts and was a third-round pick by Atlanta in 2017.

Scarlett will switch teams after playing his first five seasons for the Houston Texans, where he started 22 games, including four in 2020, when he missed five games with a broken forearm.

Riley and Scarlett both have extensive experience on special teams.

The Dolphins acquired another linebacker in a trade last week, obtaining Benardrick McKinney for linebacker Shaq Lawson.