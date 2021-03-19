Sports

Top seed out as Russian players fill St Petersburg semis

The Associated Press

Margarita Gasparyan of Russia returns the ball to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia

Margarita Gasparyan upset the top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 7-5 on Friday, when Russian players filled the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The 126th-ranked Gasparyan saved three of the six break points she faced and broke Alexandrova six times for a last-four clash with Vera Zvonareva.

Zvonareva dispatched qualifier Anastasia Gasanova 6-3, 6-1.

The fourth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova rallied to beat the only non-Russian in the quarterfinals, Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, and will next face Daria Kasatkina.

Kasatkina also had to fight hard, coming back to beat Veronika Kudermetova 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the last quarterfinal.

It was the first time Russia had seven players in the quarterfinals of a tournament. The WTA Tour said the last time seven players from one country reached the last eight of a tour-level event was in 1993, when seven Americans were in the Oakland quarterfinals.

