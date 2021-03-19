Sports

The Latest: First round of NCAA Tournament underway

Motorists drive past yard signs in an Indianapolis neighborhood advertising the NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The Latest on the first round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

12:40 p.m.

The first game of the first round between No. 7 seed Florida and 10th-seeded Virginia Tech is underway at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse and a cloudless day outside has brought a significant amount of natural light into the arena.

Hinkle Fieldhouse has windows circling the concourse level of the arena and shades have been pulled down at the south end to try and help keep the sun out of the players' eyes. But windows at the top of the arched-roof building are still allowing in sunlight.

It’s the first time Hinkle has hosted NCAA Tournament games since 1940.

