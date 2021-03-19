VCU faces Oregon in First Round

No. 10 seed VCU (19-7) vs. No. 7 seed Oregon (20-6)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 8:57 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Oregon will meet in a NCAA First Round matchup. Oregon lost 75-64 to Oregon State last week, while VCU came up short in a 74-65 game against Saint Bonaventure on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Oregon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa and Eric Williams Jr. have combined to account for 70 percent of the team's scoring this year and 71 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.NAH'SHON IS A FORCE: Nah'Shon Hyland has connected on 37.1 percent of the 186 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 18 over the last three games. He's also made 86.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: VCU is 12-0 when it limits opponents to 64 or fewer points, and 7-7 when opposing teams exceed 64 points. Oregon is 16-0 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer, and 4-6 whenever teams score more than 71 on the Ducks.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Ducks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rams. Oregon has 49 assists on 86 field goals (57 percent) across its past three contests while VCU has assists on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Pac-12 teams. The Ducks have averaged 10.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25