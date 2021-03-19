Blue Jackets visit the Hurricanes after overtime victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-12-7, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (20-7-2, third in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host Columbus after the Blue Jackets took down Carolina 3-2 in overtime.

The Hurricanes are 20-7-2 against Central Division opponents. Carolina ranks sixth in the Nhl recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Blue Jackets are 12-12-7 against the rest of their division. Columbus has surrendered 20 power-play goals, stopping 72.6% of opponent opportunities.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dougie Hamilton leads the Hurricanes with 20 assists and has 23 points this season. Sebastian Aho has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 26 points, scoring 10 goals and adding 16 assists. Zach Werenski has six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Alexandre Texier: out (illness), Mikhail Grigorenko: day to day (illness).