Toronto faces Detroit, looks to end road slide

Toronto Raptors (17-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto travels to Detroit looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Pistons have gone 7-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit has a 3-11 record against teams under .500.

The Raptors are 12-14 against conference opponents. Toronto is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference shooting 38% from 3-point range.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Raptors 129-105 in their last matchup on March 3. Wayne Ellington led Detroit with 25 points, and Norman Powell paced Toronto scoring 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 23.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Pistons. Mason Plumlee is averaging 10.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kyle Lowry is second on the Raptors averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.1 points per game and shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Aron Baynes is averaging 6.4 rebounds and 8.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 104.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 47.3% shooting.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 107.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Hamidou Diallo: out (groin), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Wayne Ellington: out (groin), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee).

Raptors: Malachi Flynn: day to day (health and safety protocols), Pascal Siakam: day to day (health and safety protocols), Fred VanVleet: day to day (health and safety protocols), Patrick McCaw: day to day (health and safety protocols), OG Anunoby: day to day (health and safety protocols).