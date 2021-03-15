Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska dig out from powerful snowstorm

Snow piles up against the back door of a business in east Cheyenne, Wyo., Sunday, March 14, 2021. A powerful late winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska. (Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP) AP

People in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska were digging out Monday from a powerful late winter snowstorm that led to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings.

The storm dropped 27.1 inches (68.3 centimeters) of snow at Denver International Airport by the end of Sunday, making it the fourth biggest in the city’s history, the National Weather Service said.

The storm has largely moved out of the region by Monday morning but portions of interstates in Wyoming and Colorado remained closed as well as runways at Denver’s airport. The weather service in Wyoming, which had called the storm “historic and crippling”, said travel would remain dangerous for the next few days in parts of Wyoming and Nebraska because of slick and snow covered roads.

Major roads southeast of a line that crosses diagonally from the southwest corner of Wyoming to its northeast corner remained closed, including roads in and out of Cheyenne and Casper.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation suspended plowing operations in the Casper area Sunday due to heavy snow and a lack of visibility, the agency said.

“We had several plows drive off the roadway due to limited to zero visibility,” the agency said on its Facebook page.