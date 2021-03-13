WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division (on hold)

U.S. Division (on hold)

Note: Season begins at Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Saturday'sresults

Lethbridge 4 Red Deer 3 (OT)

Calgary at Medicine Hat

At Regina

Saskatoon 4 Swift Current 2

Winnipeg vs. Brandon

Friday's results

Lethbridge 7 Red Deer 4

Medicine Hat 6 Calgary 2

At Regina

Moose Jaw 4 Brandon 3 (OT)

Prince Albert 6 Regina 3

Sunday's games

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 8 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Calgary, 9 p.m.

At Regina

Regina vs. Saskatoon, 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw vs. Prince Albert, 10 p.m.

Monday's game

At Regina

Swift Current vs. Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 16

At Regina

Brandon vs. Prince Albert, 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw vs. Regina, 10 p.m.