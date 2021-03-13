Murphy leads Kennesaw State over Charleston Southern 24-19

Jonathan Murphy accounted for three touchdowns and Kennesaw State beat Charleston Southern 24-19 on Saturday.

Murphy threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Caleb O’Neal that stretched the Kennesaw State (2-0, 1-0 Big South Conference) lead to to 24-7 early in the fourth quarter. He also tossed a 23-yard score to Kyle Glover in the second quarter and ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the third. He finished with 113 yards rushing on 27 carries and completed 4 of 5 passes for 108 yards.

Jack Chambers threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores to lead Charleston Southern in its season opener. Chambers broke loose on an 18-yard TD run with 7:55 remaining and scored on a 1-yard run with 1:47 to play, but the Owls recovered the ensuing onside kick. He also had a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Jordan in the second quarter.

Kennesaw State has won four straight against the Buccaneers and is 2-0 for the first since its 2015 inaugural season when it started 3-0.