Washington helps No. 9 Ohio State top No. 4 Michigan 68-67

Duane Washington Jr. scored 24 points, E.J. Liddell had 18 and No. 9 Ohio State held off No. 4 Michigan for a 68-67 victory in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (21-8) will play their fourth game in four days against either No. 3 Illinois or No. 5 Iowa on Sunday.

Michigan managed to cut a 13-point deficit to one in the final 4 1/2 minutes. After a third consecutive Buckeyes turnover in the final 90 seconds, Mike Smith’s long jumper with 2 seconds left bounced off the back of the rim and time expired in the scramble for the loose ball.

Hunter Dickinson had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Wolverines (20-4), who played without Isaiah Livers after he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right foot.

Ohio State forward Kyle Young sat out after he was hit in the head with an inadvertent elbow against Purdue.

NO. 6 ALABAMA 73, TENNESSEE 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Herbert Jones had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, helping Alabama rally for the win.

Jahvon Quinerly had 19 points for the Crimson Tide, including two free throws with 15.5 seconds left.

Top-seeded Alabama (23-6) faces the LSU-Arkansas winner in Sunday’s championship in search of its first SEC Tournament title since 1991.

Tennessee (18-8) awaits an NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday.

Trailing 48-33 with 16:56 remaining, the Crimson Tide stormed back to lead 60-59 with 5:26 left.

Keon Johnson had 20 points for Tennessee, and Jaden Springer finished with 18.