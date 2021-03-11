Kansas faces OU in Big 12 quarters

Oklahoma (15-9, 10-8) vs. No. 2 seed Kansas (19-8, 12-6)

Big 12 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big 12 semifinals is up for grabs as Oklahoma and Kansas prepare to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Jan. 23, when Kansas made only 10 free throws on 14 attempts while the Sooners hit 18 of 22 en route to a 75-68 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Austin Reaves is averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the Sooners. De'Vion Harmon is also a big contributor, producing 13.2 points per game. The Jayhawks have been led by Jalen Wilson, who is averaging 12.2 points and 8.2 rebounds.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Reaves has connected on 29.3 percent of the 92 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He's also made 87.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Sooners are 0-5 when they score 65 points or fewer and 15-4 when they exceed 65 points. The Jayhawks are 0-8 when allowing 75 or more points and 19-0 when holding opponents below 75.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Kansas is a perfect 19-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Jayhawks are 0-8 when opponents score more than 72 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has committed a turnover on just 15.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Big 12 teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25