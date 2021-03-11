Fla St. faces Duke in ACC quarters

Duke (13-11, 11-9) vs. No. 2 seed Florida State (15-5, 11-4)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke is set to match up against Florida State in the ACC tourney quarterfinals. Duke knocked off Louisville by 14 on Wednesday, while Florida State fell to Notre Dame on Saturday, 83-73.

STEPPING UP: Florida State's Raiquan Gray has averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while Scottie Barnes has put up 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. For the Blue Devils, Matthew Hurt has averaged 18.3 points and 6.2 rebounds while DJ Steward has put up 13 points.MIGHTY MATTHEW: Hurt has connected on 44.4 percent of the 126 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He's also made 72.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Duke's Steward has attempted 126 3-pointers and connected on 34.1 percent of them, and is 6 for 16 over his last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seminoles. Florida State has 35 assists on 87 field goals (40.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Duke has assists on 49 of 86 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Florida State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 40 percent, the 20th-lowest mark in Division I. Duke has allowed opponents to shoot 45.6 percent through 24 games (ranking the Blue Devils 272nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25