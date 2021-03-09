Wisconsin fires women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis

Wisconsin has fired women’s basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis following a first-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament.

Tsipis went 50-99 in five seasons, including a 16-74 mark in Big Ten competition. The Badgers went 5-19 overall and 2-18 in the Big Ten this season.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez announced the coaching change Tuesday night. The Badgers had lost 67-42 to Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament earlier that day.

“I appreciate Coach Tsipis’ efforts during his five years with us, but we feel it is time for a new direction for our women’s basketball program,” Alvarez said in a statement. “I wish Jonathan the best as he moves forward.”

Tsipis arrived at Wisconsin after going 92-38 in four seasons at George Washington and earning back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths in 2015 and 2016, but he couldn’t translate that success to the Big Ten. Wisconsin never won more than four conference games in any of Tsipis’ five seasons.

Wisconsin hasn’t produced a winning season since 2010-11 and hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2010.