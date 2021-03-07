Milwaukee faces Cleveland St. in Horizon semis

No. 8 seed Milwaukee (10-11, 9-10) vs. No. 1 seed Cleveland State (17-7, 17-4)

Horizon Conference Tourney Semifinals, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Horizon championship game is up for grabs as Milwaukee and Cleveland State are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Jan. 23, when Cleveland State made only 16 foul shots on 25 attempts while the Panthers went 26 for 30 en route to the 81-80 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Milwaukee's Te'Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Amir Allen have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lucas has accounted for 51 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Vikings have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Cleveland State has 42 assists on 90 field goals (46.7 percent) over its past three games while Milwaukee has assists on 41 of 93 field goals (44.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee has committed a turnover on just 15.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Horizon teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25