WHL Roundup: Oil Kings defeat Tigers 3-1, remain undefeated through first four games

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - Jalen Luypen, Scott Atkinson, and Jake Neighbours each scored a goal in a 3-1 Edmonton Oil Kings win over the Medicine Hat Tigers Saturday in Medicine Hat.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Ryan Chyzowski. But the Oil Kings would take control of the game after scoring three unanswered goals through the second and third period.

The Oil Kings are 4-0-0-0 to start their season while the Tigers have a record of 2-2-0-0.

---

REBELS 3 HITMEN 2 (OT)

Arshdeep Bains scored a game-winning goal in overtime to give the Red Deer Rebels a win over the Calgary Hitmen in Red Deer. The Rebels overcame a two-goal deficit thanks to three unanswered goals. Chris Douglas and Ben King scored goals in regulation in Red Deer's quest to mount a comeback. Tristan Zandee and Sean Tschigerl scored for Calgary.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2021.