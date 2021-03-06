Sports

No. 23 Missouri State women end MVC regular season unbeaten

The Associated Press

EVANSVILLE, Ill.

Brice Calip scored 14 points to lead five in double figures, and No. 23 Missouri State routed Evansville 85-44 on Saturday night to finish undefeated in the Missouri Valley Conference regular season.

The defending MVC regular-season champion Bears (20-2, 16-0 Missouri Valley) have won 16 straight games and completed their first unbeaten conference season in school history. It's also their longest winning streak since an 18-game stretch during the 2003-04 season.

Abigayle Jackson had 12 points off the bench for Missouri State. Jasmine Franklin and Abby Hipp added 11 points each and Sydney Wilson had 10. The Bears outrebounded Evansville 49-29 and forced 18 turnovers.

Abby Feit scored 14 points for Evansville (6-16, 2-15), which shot 15 of 56 (27%) from the floor.

The Bears opened on a 14-0 run and led 19-6 at the end of the first quarter. Feit's layup with 1:36 left were the first points for the Purple Aces.

