Penn State (9-13, 6-12) vs. Maryland (15-11, 9-10)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland seeks revenge on Penn State after dropping the first matchup in University Park. The teams last played on Feb. 5, when the Nittany Lions shot 31.5 percent from the field and went 16 for 18 from the free throw line en route to the 55-50 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Penn State's Myreon Jones, John Harrar and Jamari Wheeler have combined to account for 43 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Nittany Lions points over the last five games.MIGHTY MYREON: Jones has connected on 39.7 percent of the 136 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 24 over his last three games. He's also made 74.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Maryland is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 15-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

STREAK SCORING: Maryland has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 58.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State as a team has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big Ten teams. The Nittany Lions have averaged 10.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25