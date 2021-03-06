Anaheim faces Colorado on 9-game losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (6-12-6, eighth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-7-1, third in the West Division)

Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim is looking to break its nine-game losing streak with a win against Colorado.

The Avalanche are 13-7-1 against West Division teams. Colorado is first in the Nhl with 5.4 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon averaging 0.9.

The Ducks are 6-12-6 in division play. Anaheim is last in the league averaging just 5.3 points per game. Maxime Comtois leads the team with 15 total points.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 22 total points for the Avalanche, 10 goals and 12 assists. MacKinnon has three goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Comtois leads the Ducks with 15 points, scoring nine goals and adding six assists. Cam Fowler has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Ducks: 1-6-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (upper body), Matt Calvert: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Ducks: Hampus Lindholm: out (upper body).