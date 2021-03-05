Belmont meets JSU in OVC quarters

Jacksonville State (18-8, 14-6) vs. No. 1 seed Belmont (25-3, 19-2)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State is set to take on Belmont in the quarterfinals of the OVC tournament. In the regular season, Belmont won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played each other on Feb. 18, when the Bruins shot 39.3 percent from the field and went 12 for 14 from the free throw line en route to a 63-59 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State's Darian Adams, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have collectively scored 45 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 73 percent of all Gamecocks scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Grayson Murphy has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Belmont field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bruins have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Gamecocks. Belmont has 52 assists on 84 field goals (61.9 percent) across its past three games while Jacksonville State has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont is ranked second among OVC teams with an average of 82 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25