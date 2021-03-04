S. Alabama faces La.-Monroe in Sun Belt tourney

No. 6 seed ULM (7-18, 5-13) vs. No. 3 seed South Alabama (16-10, 10-7)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney First Round, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ULM is set to take on South Alabama in the first round of the Sun Belt tournament. South Alabama lost 82-73 to Georgia State in its most recent game, while ULM fell 61-57 against Texas State in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: South Alabama's Michael Flowers, John Pettway and Kayo Goncalves have combined to score 56 percent of the team's points this season, including 68 percent of all Jaguars scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Flowers has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Warhawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has an assist on 42 of 71 field goals (59.2 percent) across its previous three games while ULM has assists on 38 of 61 field goals (62.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama has made nine 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25