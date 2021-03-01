Nkereuwem carries Longwood past UNC Asheville in Big South

Leslie Nkereuwem came off the bench to tally 18 points to carry Longwood to a 77-61 win over UNC Asheville in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference tourney on Monday night.

Longwood (12-15) plays top-seeded Winthrop on Thursday.

DeShaun Wade had 17 points for Longwood. Jesper Granlund added 10 points. Juan Munoz had 10 points and six rebounds. Nkereuwem hit 9 of 11 shots.

Tajion Jones had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-10). Jamon Battle added 13 points. Coty Jude had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25