Sports

Jonathan Suárez contract ended by Orlando City after arrest

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

Jonathan Suárez's contact was terminated by Major League Soccer's Orlando City following his arrest last week.

The 24-year-old, whose full name is Jonathan Suárez Cortes, and brother Rafael Suárez were arrested Feb. 23 and accused of sexually assaulting a woman, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Major League Soccer suspended the player last week pending an investigation. Jonathan Suárez had been acquired on loan from Mexico's Querétaro last month.

Orlando City said in a statement Sunday that Suárez's contract had been terminated “with the defender mutually agreeing to the termination in order to focus on the allegations made against him."

