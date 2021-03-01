New Jersey hosts New York on 6-game home slide

New York Islanders (11-6-4, third in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (7-8-2, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey plays New York looking to end its six-game home skid.

The Devils are 7-8-2 against opponents from the East Division. New Jersey has converted on 16% of power-play opportunities, scoring eight power-play goals.

The Islanders are 11-6-4 against the rest of their division. New York has surrendered 10 power-play goals, killing 81.5% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Jan. 24, New Jersey won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Zacha leads the Devils with six goals, adding eight assists and totaling 14 points. Kyle Palmieri has three goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Mathew Barzal has 18 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 10 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Nico Hischier: out (face), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed).