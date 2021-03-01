Buffalo takes on New York on 3-game slide

Buffalo Sabres (6-10-3, eighth in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (7-9-3, sixth in the East Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks to stop its three-game slide with a victory against New York.

The Rangers are 7-9-3 against division opponents. New York averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 32 total minutes.

The Sabres are 6-10-3 against the rest of their division. Buffalo serves 5.1 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Jacob Bryson leads them averaging 1.3.

In their last meeting on Jan. 28, New York won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with nine goals and has 11 points. Ryan Strome has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 12 total assists and has 14 points. Sam Reinhart has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Alexandar Georgiev: day to day (undisclosed), Kaapo Kakko: out (covid-19), Filip Chytil: out (upper body), Jacob Trouba: out (thumb).

Sabres: Will Borgen: out (upper body), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).