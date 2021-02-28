Adamu scores 21 to lift Montana St. over Idaho 71-61

Amin Adamu scored 21 points and Xavier Bishop 14 and Montana State ended a five-game skid beating Idaho 71-61 on Sunday.

Jubrile Belo added 12 points for Montana State (10-8, 7-5 Big Sky Conference) and Abdul Mohamed scored 11 with seven rebounds.

Tanner Christensen scored 12 points for Idaho (1-20, 1-17), Gabe Quinnett scored 10 and DeAndre Robinson pulled seven rebounds.

Idaho beat Montana State 74-69 on Friday to end its 19-game losing streak.

