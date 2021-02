Ovechkin breaks tie, sends streaking Caps past Devils 3-2

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) is checked by Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) AP

Alex Ovechkin broke a second-period tie and the streaking Washington Capitals welcomed back top goaltender Iyla Samsonov with a 3-2 victory over the skidding New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Samsonov made 19 saves and looked shaky at times in helping Washington win its third straight game and sixth of eight (6-1-1). Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana also scored as the Caps swept a weekend series at the Prudential Center.

Rookies Mikhail Maltsev and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey, which has lost five of six. Mackenzie Blackwood had 20 saves.

Ovechkin, who had only one goal in his past eight games, snapped a 2-all tie at 13:37. It was his seventh of the season and 362nd on the road, tying him for second all time in the NHL with Steve Yzerman. Wayne Gretzky is No. 1 with 402.

FLYERS 3, SABRES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 28 shots and Philadelphia shut out Buffalo for the second consecutive day.

Sean Couturier and Michael Raffl broke the game open by scoring 75 seconds apart early in the second period. James van Riemsdyk also scored in the second by creatively tipping in Joel Farabee’s pass from the blue line, and the Flyers won their third straight following a 1-2-2 skid.

Hart followed Brian Elliott’s 23-save shutout in a 3-0 win at Buffalo on Saturday. It the second shutout of Hart's career.

Buffalo dropped to 2-7-1 in its past 10 games.

BRUINS 4, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist to lead Boston past New York.

Tuukka Rask made 20 saves and earned his 299th NHL victory. Charlie Coyle scored twice and David Pastrnak added two assists as the Bruins snapped a two-game skid. Trent Frederic also scored for Boston.

Alexandar Georgiev made 31 saves, but the Rangers fell for the second time in three games. Colin Blackwell scored for New York.

PREDATORS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Cousins, Eeli Tolvanen and Erik Haula scored, and Juuse Saros made 28 saves to lead Nashville past Columbus.

Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators, who have won four of five.

Kevin Stenlund scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves for the sliding Blue Jackets, who have lost five straight.