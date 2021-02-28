AP Sportlight

March 1

1934 — Primo Carnera retains his world heavyweight title with a unanimous 15-round decision over Tommy Laughren in Miami.

1948 — Top-ranked NYU, the nation’s only unbeaten basketball team, is upset by Notre Dame 64-59 at Madison Square Garden. The Fighting Irish hold Dolph Schayes to nine points and Kevin O’Shea scores 18 for Notre Dame.

1955 — Allen Fieldhouse, home of the Kansas Jayhawks, hosts its first basketball game. The Jayhawks beat rival Kansas State 77-66.

1973 — Robyn Smith becomes the first woman jockey to win a stakes race when she rides North Sea to victory in the Paumonok Handicap at Aqueduct Race Track in New York.

1969 — Tuesdee Testa becomes the first female jockey to win a race at a major American Thoroughbred track when she rides Buz On to victory in the third race with at Santa Anita.

1983 — Tamara McKinney becomes the first American female skier to win the overall World Cup championship.

1986 — Billy Cunningham, Tom Heinsohn and Red Holzman are elevated to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

1988 — Wayne Gretzky of the Edmonton Oilers becomes the NHL’s all-time assist leader, breaking the longtime mark of Gordie Howe. In his ninth season, Gretzky picked up assist No. 1,050 in a game against the Los Angeles Kings. Gretzky takes 681 games to surpass the record that took Howe 1,767 games to set.

1994 — NBA referee Steve Javie ejects Portland radio analyst Mike Rice in the third quarter of the Pacers’ 106-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

1996 — Atlanta’s Lenny Wilkens becomes the first NBA coach to reach 1,000 career victories as the Hawks beat Cleveland 74-68.

1997 — Canada’s Elvis Stojko nails the first quad-triple combination jump in figure skating history to win the Champions Series final.

2000 — With 26-year-old rookie Dean Barker at Black Magic’s helm, New Zealand sails into America’s Cup history, becoming the first country other than the United States to defend the oldest trophy in sports.

2001 — Jackie Stiles of Southwest Missouri State becomes the NCAA career scoring leader in women’s basketball, running her career total to 3,133 points with 30 in Southwest Missouri State’s 94-59 victory over Creighton.

2003 — Roy Jones Jr. beats John Ruiz, becoming the second light heavyweight champion to win a piece of the heavyweight title. Jones wins a unanimous 12-round decision to take the WBA heavyweight crown.

2006 — The Los Angeles Clippers hold New Orleans to one field goal over the final 20 minutes and an NBA record-low 16 points in the second half of an 89-67 victory.

2014 — Jaromir Jagr becomes the seventh player to score 700 NHL goals during New Jersey Devils’ 6-1 victory over the New York Islanders.

2014 — Wichita State (31-0) rolls to a 68-45 victory over Missouri State to complete a perfect regular season. The Shockers are the first team since Saint Joseph’s in 2004 to enter its league tournament unbeaten.

2015 — Kiley McKinnon and Mac Bohonnon give the United States its first World Cup title double in aerials skiing. McKinnon becomes the first U.S. woman to win the World Cup since Nikki Stone in 1998, while Bohonnon was the first American men’s winner since Jeret “Speedy” Peterson in 2005.