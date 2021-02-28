Lamar looks for home win vs Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-17, 1-11) vs. Lamar (6-17, 5-10)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for its fourth straight win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Montagne Center. The last victory for the Islanders at Lamar was a 69-66 win on Jan. 25, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has relied heavily on its seniors. Jalen White, Myles Smith, Perry Francois and Nolan Bertain have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Islanders points this season, though that number's dropped to 40 percent over the team's last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kasen Harrison has accounted for 41 percent of all Lamar field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has lost its last eight road games, scoring 58.3 points, while allowing 75.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Islanders have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Cards. Lamar has an assist on 43 of 83 field goals (51.8 percent) across its past three games while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has assists on 47 of 70 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has averaged only 67.2 points per game over its last five games. The Islanders are giving up 75.6 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25