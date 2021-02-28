Sports

Central Ark. seeks revenge on SFA

The Associated Press

CONWAY, Ark.

Stephen F. Austin (14-4, 11-2) vs. Central Arkansas (4-17, 3-10)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin goes for the season sweep over Central Arkansas after winning the previous matchup in Nacogdoches. The teams last met on Jan. 13, when the Lumberjacks outshot Central Arkansas from the field 54.8 percent to 45.1 percent and recorded nine fewer turnovers en route to a 26-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin has benefited heavily from its seniors. Gavin Kensmil, Cameron Johnson, Roti Ware, David Kachelries and Calvin Solomon have collectively accounted for 76 percent of the team's scoring this season and 87 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Rylan Bergersen has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Central Arkansas field goals over the last three games. Bergersen has 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Arkansas is 0-16 this year when it scores 80 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 81.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Stephen F. Austin is a perfect 11-0 when it turns the ball over 16 times or fewer. The Lumberjacks are 3-4 when they record more than 16 turnovers. The Central Arkansas defense has created 10.9 turnovers per game in Southland play and 11.3 per game over its last three.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 82.3 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks 13th among Division I teams. The Central Arkansas defense has allowed 81.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 311th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

