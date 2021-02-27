Pullin lifts UC Riverside past UC Santa Barbara 68-52

Zyon Pullin had 21 points as UC Riverside defeated UC Santa Barbara 68-52 on Saturday night.

Jock Perry had 11 points for UC Riverside (11-7, 7-5 Big West Conference). Flynn Cameron added 10 points. Oliver Hayes-Brown had 11 rebounds.

UC Santa Barbara totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Amadou Sow had 17 points for the Gauchos (17-4, 11-3), whose 13-game winning streak was broken. JaQuori McLaughlin added 17 points. Devearl Ramsey had eight rebounds.

The Highlanders leveled the season series against the Gauchos. UC Santa Barbara defeated UC Riverside 72-68 last Friday.

