Cunningham scores 40, Oklahoma St. tops No. 7 Oklahoma in OT

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) and Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck) AP

Freshman star Cade Cunningham scored 10 of his season-high 40 points in overtime and Oklahoma State defeated No. 7 Oklahoma 94-90 on Saturday.

Cunningham's previous scoring high was 29 points. In his first Bedlam rivalry game, he made 12 of 21 field goals and 13 of 14 free throws. He also finished with 11 rebounds three steals and two blocks.

Bryce Williams and Avery Anderson III each scored 15 points for Oklahoma State (16-6, 9-6 Big 12), which won its fourth straight.

De'Vion Harmon matched a career high with 23 points and Austin Reaves had 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Oklahoma (15-7, 8-7), which was coming off an upset loss at Kansas State.

The two teams will meet again on Monday at Oklahoma State.

It was an intense back-and-forth game with plenty of hard, clean fouls.

Oklahoma, aided by an 11-0 run, led 38-31 at halftime. Harmon had 14 points at the break for Oklahoma while Cunningham had 13 for the Cowboys.

A 3-pointer by Harmon pushed the edge to 10 at the start of the second half before Oklahoma State surged. Williams hit a 3-pointer to cut Oklahoma's lead to 51-50, and Cunningham's deep 3 put the Cowboys ahead.

With Oklahoma State up by two, Reaves drove and found Brady Manek for the tying layup with seven seconds to play. Cunningham lost control of the ball while looking to create space for a game-winning shot, forcing overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys got a road win over a Top 10 team. The victory will vault the Cowboys into the Top 25 and likely improve their NCAA Tournament seed.

Oklahoma: The Sooners really need to win the rematch on Monday to avoid a tailspin. Even with the number of quality wins the Sooners have tallied, they can't afford too many losses this close to the NCAA Tournament selection process.

UP NEXT:

The rematch is Monday in Stillwater.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.