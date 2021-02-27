Sports

Scott carries Portland State over Northern Colorado 73-65

The Associated Press

GREELEY, Colo.

James Scott had 19 points and six assists as Portland State topped Northern Colorado 73-65 on Saturday.

Khalid Thomas had 14 points for Portland State (9-10, 6-6 Big Sky Conference). Paris Dawson added six rebounds.

Daylen Kountz had 23 points for the Bears (10-9, 6-7). Matt Johnson II added 14 points. Kur Jockuch had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Bears. Northern Colorado defeated Portland State 66-64 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

VMI tops Furman 14-13, flukey late fumble helps in win

February 27, 2021 3:37 PM

Sports

Houston women roll to a 67-49 win over No. 13 South Florida

February 27, 2021 3:36 PM

Sports

No. 11 Indiana women end long skid vs. No. 15 Buckeyes

February 27, 2021 3:31 PM

Sports

Bucknell seeks revenge on American

February 27, 2021 3:31 PM

Sports

Navy looks for home win vs Loyola

February 27, 2021 3:31 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service