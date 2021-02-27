UTSA seeks revenge on UAB

UAB (19-5, 11-4) vs. UTSA (12-10, 8-7)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB goes for the season sweep over UTSA after winning the previous matchup in San Antonio. The teams last played on Feb. 26, when the Blazers outshot UTSA from the field 41 percent to 38.3 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers en route to a 64-57 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: UTSA has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jhivvan Jackson, Keaton Wallace, Jacob Germany and Eric Parrish have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team's scoring this year and 75 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: J. Jackson has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UTSA is 0-8 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 12-2 when it scores at least 70.

BEHIND THE ARC: UTSA's Wallace has attempted 157 3-pointers and connected on 29.9 percent of them, and is 9 of 25 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy UAB defense has held opponents to just 59 points per game, the fourth-lowest in Division I. UTSA has given up an average of 74.6 points through 22 games (ranked 250th, nationally).

