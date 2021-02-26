Sports

Mostafa scores 23 to lift Coastal Carolina over Troy 75-59

The Associated Press

TROY, Ala.

Essam Mostafa had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Coastal Carolina beat Troy 75-59 on Friday night.

Mostafa made 8 of 10 foul shots. He added three blocks.

Deanthony Tipler had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (14-6, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference). Garrick Green added 13 points. DeVante’ Jones had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Nick Stampley had 14 points for the Trojans (10-15, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Desmond Williams added 12 points and six rebounds. Kam Woods had seven rebounds.

The Chanticleers remain undefeated in three games against the Trojans this season. Most recently, Coastal Carolina defeated Troy 70-65 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Jackson scores 19 to lift UAB past UTSA 64-57

February 26, 2021 7:47 PM

Sports

Welp scores 29 to carry UC Irvine over UC San Diego 80-55

February 26, 2021 7:45 PM

Sports

Saint Bonaventure beats George Washington 88-41

February 26, 2021 7:40 PM

Sports

Reese scores 21 to carry North Texas over Marshall 77-65

February 26, 2021 7:36 PM

Sports

Appalachian St. beats Georgia Southern 84-78 in 2OT

February 26, 2021 7:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service