Duke looks to extend streak vs Louisville

Louisville (12-5, 7-4) vs. Duke (11-8, 9-6)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke looks for its fifth straight conference win against Louisville. Duke's last ACC loss came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 93-89 on Feb. 9. Louisville won 69-57 over Notre Dame on Tuesday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Neither team has been afraid to ask a lot of their freshmen this year. Matthew Hurt, DJ Steward, Wendell Moore Jr., Jeremy Roach and Jalen Johnson have combined to account for 76 percent of Duke's scoring this season and 66 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Louisville, Carlik Jones, David Johnson and Dre Davis have combined to score 53 percent of the team's points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jones has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Louisville field goals over the last five games. Jones has 28 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Blue Devils are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 3-8 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Cardinals are 10-0 when they make six or more 3-pointers and 2-5 when the team hits fewer than six from long range.

COLD SPELL: Louisville has lost its last three road games, scoring 58.7 points, while allowing 77 per game.

LAST FIVE: Duke has averaged 78.6 points per game over its last five games. The Blue Devils have given up only 68.4 points per game over that stretch.

___

