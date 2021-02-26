Nicholls St. looks for road win vs UNO

Nicholls State (14-6, 11-2) vs. New Orleans (6-13, 5-6)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks for its third straight win over New Orleans at Lakefront Arena. New Orleans' last win at home against the Colonels came on Feb. 4, 2017.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Damion Rosser, Troy Green, Derek St. Hilaire and Lamont Berzat have collectively accounted for 66 percent of all New Orleans scoring this season and 62 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Nicholls State, .GIFTED GORDON: Ty Gordon has connected on 36.1 percent of the 144 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 27 over the last three games. He's also converted 63 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-7 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 6-6 when it scores at least 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Privateers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Colonels. New Orleans has 54 assists on 86 field goals (62.8 percent) over its past three outings while Nicholls State has assists on 37 of 86 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Southland teams. The Colonels have turned the ball over only 13.4 times per game this season.

