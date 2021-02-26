Southeast Mo. looks to sweep SIUE

Southeast Missouri (10-15, 8-11) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (9-15, 7-11)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville seeks revenge on Southeast Missouri after dropping the first matchup in Cape Girardeau. The teams last played on Jan. 28, when the Redhawks shot 36.4 percent from the field en route to the two-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Mike Adewunmi has averaged 13.1 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 8.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Redhawks are led by Chris Harris, who is averaging 12.3 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Harris has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Southeast Missouri field goals over the last three games. Harris has accounted for 12 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-13 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 9-2 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Redhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has 27 assists on 60 field goals (45 percent) across its past three matchups while Southeast Missouri has assists on 62 of 87 field goals (71.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri has attempted more free throws per game than any other OVC team. The Redhawks have averaged 22.3 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25