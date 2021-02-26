Portland St. seeks revenge on N. Colorado

Portland State (8-10, 5-6) vs. Northern Colorado (10-8, 6-6)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado goes for the season sweep over Portland State after winning the previous matchup in Greeley. The teams last met on Feb. 25, when the Bears shot 47.2 percent from the field while limiting Portland State to just 32.8 percent on the way to the 66-64 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Colorado's Matt Johnson II, Daylen Kountz and Greg Bowie II have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bears have scored 68.1 points per game and allowed 67.8 points per game against Big Sky opponents. Those are both significant improvements over the 65 points scored and 73 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JAMES: James Scott has connected on 28.9 percent of the 76 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 11 over the last three games. He's also made 63.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Vikings. Northern Colorado has an assist on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Portland State has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Portland State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.2 percent of all possessions, the 13th-best rate in the nation. Northern Colorado has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16 percent through 18 games (ranking the Bears 325th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25