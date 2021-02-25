Martin, Lawrence lead Arizona State past Washington 80-72

Arizona State guard Holland Woods (0) drives against Washington forward Nate Roberts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

Remy Martin scored 31 points and Kimani Lawrence 21 with 20 rebounds as Arizona State pulled away with a late 8-0 run to defeat Washington 80-72 on Thursday night.

Alonzo Verge and Lawrence made six free throws as the final 58 seconds ticked away, and Lawrence added a fast-break layup off a steal as Arizona State (9-11, 6-8 Pacific-12 Conference) took control at the very end in a game that saw 11 lead changes and nine ties.

UW missed its last seven shots after Cole Bajema knotted the score at 72-72 with his layup at the 2:02 mark.

Bajema finished with 11 points for the Huskies (5-19, 4-15), Quade Green led with 16 points but was 2 of 7 from distance. Jamal Bey finished with 14 points and Erik Stevenson scored 13.

Marcus Tsohonis had scored in double figures in six of Washington's previous eight games but was held to five points on 2 of 9 shooting Thursday.

Martin scored 19 of the Sun Devils points in the first half, which ended in a 35-35 tie. Lawrence picked up his second-straight double-double on the Sun Devils' first possession of the second half. He was trailing Holland Woods, who wrapped a no-look pass around UW center Nate Roberts. Lawrence caught it in stride and put it up in traffic.

Arizona State scored 23 points off 14 UW turnovers while Washington scored 11 off a dozen ASU miscues.

The Sun Devils scored 40 in the paint to Washington's 30. The Huskies put up 27 3-pointers, making 11 and missed four straight from behind the arc as time was winding down.

Washington is at Arizona on Saturday to wrap up its regular season and await the beginning of the Pac-12 Tournament on March 10. The Sun Devils host Washington State for two games, Saturday and Monday.