Senators host the Flames after shootout victory

Calgary Flames (9-9-2, fifth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (6-14-1, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts the Calgary Flames after the Senators took down Montreal 5-4 in a shootout.

The Senators are 6-14-1 against division opponents. Ottawa ranks 28th in the league with 32.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The Flames are 9-9-2 against the rest of their division. Calgary is 23rd in the Nhl with 28.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has 15 total points for the Senators, eight goals and seven assists. Josh Norris has four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 13 total assists and has 18 points. Andrew Mangiapane has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed), Derek Stepan: day to day (upper body).

Flames: Jacob Markstrom: out (upper body).