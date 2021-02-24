Colton, Vasilevskiy help Lightning beat Hurricanes 3-0

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton (79) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Ross Colton scored in his NHL debut and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow also scored, and Alex Killorn had two assists in the third of four straight games between the teams. Vasilevskiy had his 22nd career shutout and first since March 2020 against Montreal.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves for the Hurricanes after shutting out the Lightning in his previous start. Carolina has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Colton opened the scoring on his first career shot on goal during his second career shift, pushing the puck under Nedeljkoviv’s pads at 6:43. Colton is the ninth player in franchise history to score in his NHL debut.

The teams will finish the series Thursday night in Tampa. They split the first two games in Raleigh.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, FLAMES 1, OT

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander tied it with 1:28 left in regulation and scored 1:06 into overtime to lift NHL-leading Toronto past Calgary.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 21 shots in his second consecutive start with Frederik Andersen out with a lower-body ailment. Auston Matthews had two assists to help Toronto split the two-game series and improve to 15-4-2.

Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary with 3:27 left in the third.

David Rittich made 37 saves in his second straight start with Jacob Markstrom sidelined by an upper-body injury. He beat the Maple Leafs 3-0 on Monday night.

STARS 3, PANTHERS 0

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Khudobin made 43 saves for his second shutout of the season, helping Dallas beat Florida to end a six-game winless streak.

Defensemen John Klingberg, Esa Lindell and Joel Kiviranta scored for the Stars in the second of three straight against Florida.

Khudobin has shut out Florida three times in nine career starts. He has 10 career shutouts overall.

The team will finish the series Thursday night. Florida won 3-1 on Monday night in the opener.

COYOTES 4, DUCKS 3, SO

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak scored in a shootout and Arizona overcame a three-goal deficit for the second straight game to beat Anaheim.

Arizona came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat Anaheim 4-3 in a testy, fight-filled game Monday night.

The Ducks had a three-goal lead in the second period of the rematch on goals by Max Comtois, Max Jones and Josh Mahura. The Coyotes again revved it up late, pulling to 3-2 on goals by Tyler Pitlick and Jakob Chychrun less than two minutes apart in the third period. Phil Kessel tied it with 3:21 left in regulation.

FLYERS 4, RANGERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere each scored a power-play goal and Claude Giroux had three assists in his return from a COVID-19 absence to lead Philadelphia past New York.

Chris Kreider had a hat trick for the Rangers on three tap-ins in front.

Giroux, the Flyers’ captain, sat out two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus and missed their loss Sunday to Boston at Lake Tahoe. He played his 903rd career game to tie with Bill Barber for most in the regular season with the Flyers.

Erik Gustafsson and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, and Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots.

WILD 6, AVALANCHE 2

DENVER (AP) — Nico Sturm scored twice, Kaapo Kahkonen made 30 saves and Minnesota beat Colorado for its fourth straight victory.

Mats Zuccarello, Zach Parise, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, who finished 4-1 on their road swing.

J.T. Compher and Nazem Kadri scored for Colorado.