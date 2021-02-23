Dallas faces Florida, looks to break 6-game skid

Dallas Stars (5-4-4, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-3-2, first in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to end its six-game losing streak when the Stars take on Florida.

The Panthers are 12-3-2 in division matchups. Florida is seventh in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with 0.9.

The Stars are 5-4-4 against Central Division teams. Dallas ranks 10th in the Nhl averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by John Klingberg with 0.8.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 16 assists and has 23 points this season. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 17 points, scoring nine goals and adding eight assists. Jamie Benn has three goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Stars: 2-4-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body).

Stars: None listed.