Back from weather break, Mavericks beat Grizzlies 102-92

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 of his 29 points while Dallas built a big first-half lead without much help from Luka Doncic, and the Mavericks returned from a weather-induced break with a 102-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Dallas was playing for the first time in eight days after two postponements because of a wintry weather blast in Texas. Kristaps Porzingis didn’t play after showing up on the injury report the day of the game with back stiffness.

Doncic scored 14 of his 21 points after halftime in his first game since the soon-to-be 22-year-old became the first Dallas player to be voted an All-Star starter in consecutive seasons. The Slovenian star’s franchise record of 14 consecutive games with at least 25 points ended.

Two nights after falling behind by 31 at halftime in a 31-point loss to Phoenix, the Grizzlies were down 23 in the second quarter after scoring a season low for any quarter and trailing 26-13 after the first.

Ja Morant had 22 points and nine assists for Memphis. The NBA leaders in field goal percentage coming in shot 39% and went 6 of 31 from 3-point range (19%).

SUNS 132, TRAIL BLAZERS 100

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton added 19 and Phoenix kept rolling with a lopsided win over Portland.

It was the largest margin of victory this season for the Suns, who have won nine of 10.

Portland has lost two straight following a six-game winning streak.

Booker had 17 points in the first quarter and 22 by halftime. He finished 12 of 17 from the field and 8 for 8 at the free throw line.

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 24 points.

JAZZ 132, HORNETS 110

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 23 points and eight assists as Utah enjoyed a record-breaking performance from long range against Charlotte.

The Jazz (25-6) set a franchise mark for 3-pointers with 28, including 19 off the bench — the most by any team’s backups in NBA history, according to STATS.

Joe Ingles and Georges Niang led the way, making a career-high seven 3s apiece. Each player finished with 21 points. Jordan Clarkson added 20.

Charlotte gave up 54 total 3-pointers in two games against Utah this season.

Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball scored 21 points apiece to lead the Hornets. Malik Monk added 20.

BULLS 120, ROCKETS 100

HOUSTON (AP) — Coby White scored 24 points and Chicago used a big third quarter to pull away from short-handed Houston.

Zach LaVine scored 14 of Chicago’s 46 third-quarter points, finishing with 21, and the Bulls outscored the Rockets by 20 in the period to break open a tight game.

David Nwaba had 22 points off the bench to lead Houston, which has lost eight straight. The Rockets had their previous two games postponed because of a winter storm and subsequent utility outages in the Houston area.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 points with 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who have won four of five.

HEAT 108, THUNDER 94

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers, leading the Miami Heat over Oklahoma City in the finale of their seven-game road trip.

Kendrick Nunn added 20 points and nine assists, Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and they hooked up on an alley-oop dunk during Miami’s 15-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

Robinson ended it with a 3 that gave the Heat a 94-77 lead midway through the final period. Miami won the final three games of the trip to finish 4-3.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points for the Thunder, who were outscored 63-40 after halftime.