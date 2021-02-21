Oregon looks to extend streak vs USC

Oregon (14-4, 9-3) vs. Southern California (18-4, 12-3)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon looks for its sixth straight conference win against Southern California. Oregon's last Pac-12 loss came against the Washington State Cougars 74-71 on Feb. 4. Southern California lost 81-72 to Arizona in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon has benefited heavily from its seniors. Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, Eric Williams Jr., LJ Figueroa and Amauri Hardy have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team's scoring this season and 89 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.EXCELLENT EUGENE: Omoruyi has connected on 38.6 percent of the 70 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 19 over the last five games. He's also converted 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Oregon's Duarte has attempted 97 3-pointers and connected on 42.3 percent of them, and is 9 for 26 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Oregon has won its last three road games, scoring 72.3 points, while allowing 66 per game.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Southern California has attempted the 26th-most free throws in the nation at 22.5 per game. Oregon has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.7 foul shots per game (ranked 257th).

