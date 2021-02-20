Aldama scores 27 to lead Loyola (MD) over Lehigh 75-47

Santi Aldama scored 27 points with the help of 4—for-6 shooting from behind the 3-point arc and Loyola (MD) smoked Lehigh 75-47 on Saturday.

Aldama also grabbed seven rebounds.

Luke Johnson scored 10 points for Loyola (3-7, 3-7 Patriot League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Golden Dike grabbed eight rebounds and distributed six assists in the win.

Nic Lynch had 15 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-8, 3-8), Ben Li added 13 points and Evan Taylor snared 11 rebounds.

